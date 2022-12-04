USA federal chaplain association inducts new African members

A leading global expert in chaplaincy Chief Chaplain Dr Peter Smith, the Vice President of the USA Federal Chaplain Association who doubles as Chancellor of Regnum College of Chaplains and Seminary has held a convocation ceremony for its students who have undergone various chaplaincy and seminary training and other refresher courses.

The event was held in Lagos at Regnum Headquarters, Off Alimosho Road, Lagos, on Saturday.

In his opening address, the African Executive Director for the USA Federal Chaplain Association service and Unity International Inc. who doubles as the Registrar of the Regnum College of Chaplains, Chaplain (Dr) James Mercy Obatunmibi explained that the organization is making a positive impact in society through the training of Chaplains who are later deployed to various religious and Secular organizations within their communities and outside Nigeria to serve God through humanity.

“I am happy today and I congratulate you all, you have been trained and passed the ordination and graduation examination that makes you a Chaplain. Be a good ambassador of Chaplaincy in Africa. Wherever you find yourself, you must act according to the ethics and bylaws of the profession and shun any act that can bring disrepute to the name of the organization.

He continued: “The certificate you are collecting today is accredited by the American International Education Federation and the USA Federal Chaplain Association Services, and Unity International.”

In their keynote address, Chaplain Dr, Neila Rodriguez, from the United States of America, and Ambassador Peter Smith who swore the graduands into the membership of the USA Federal Chaplain Association, enjoined them to go the extra mile in Chaplain community services saying: “I want to tell you that you should make good use of the training you have received to make positive changes in the society. You must be exemplary and dedicated in the discharge of your duty.

The event featured the induction of 40 new members and the presentation of the honourary doctorate awards to a few individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers within and outside Nigeria as well as some of those that joined the event via zoom namely: Rev. Rosemary Wanja, Rev. Maurizio Bloise, Duchess Joyce, Adebowale Samuel, Ibidapo-OBE Afolakemi, Oge Peter, Samuel Macdallys, Norma Ivonne, Moses Iyekehamen, Sherry Awosika, Adedoyin Adetunji, and Michael Ignatius among others.

Some of the graduands expressed appreciation to the Chief Chaplain Dr. Peter Smith and Chaplain Dr. James M. Obatunmibi for allowing them to be trained in Chaplaincy and for the induction.