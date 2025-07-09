US ends mandatory shoe removal at airport screening

Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, on Tuesday, announced that travelers will no longer be required to remove their shoes when going through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at all airports across the US.

The announcement ends the nearly two-decade mandate by the agency.

Noem said the new policy is going into effect at all airports across the country.

Though the equipment installed at each airport might differ, Noem assured that DHS evaluated the equipment at each airport and is “fully confident” that there is adequate security as individuals go through the screening process with their shoes on.

“There will be individuals at times that will be asked to remove their shoes, if we think there is additional layers of screening that is necessary that may still happen to an individual,” Noem said at a news conference at Reagan National Airport Tuesday afternoon.

“But we are excited with the fact that we have the technology now that we have the multi layers of screening in place that we’ve built in over the recent several years, they give us the ability to allow our travelers to keep their shoes on.”

Noem said the agency was able to terminate the policy due to the “layered security” in place by the TSA. These layers include additional officers at security checkpoints, new scanners and technology and the recently enforced REAL ID requirement.

“Passengers will still pass through multiple layers of screening. They’ll also go through identity verification. And, in fact, TSA has recently experienced some fantastic success with implementing REAL ID as, you know, REAL ID was put into statute over 20 years ago and we recently put that into place.”

Those traveling without a REAL ID will not be required to take off their shoes, but individuals could be flagged for other reasons that might require them to go through additional security screening.

Despite the new policy, Noem said that TSA PreCheck still holds value for travelers as it allows them to bypass additional security screening measures.

“I believe PreCheck will still be something that many travelers will want to utilize, because when they have TSA PreCheck, they won’t have to take off their belt or their coat or remove things out of their bag that such as laptops or compliant liquids,” Noem said.

Looking ahead, Noem said the agency is working to streamline the process and over the next six to nine months they hope to introduce a security checkpoint pilot program at several airports that will allow individuals to go through the screening process without interacting with an officer, walk through machines or remove any devices like laptops from their bags.

She also added that certain airports currently have family lane security points which allows families to get through the screening together separately from others, making it easier for those traveling with babies and children.

(ABC News)

