UK: BBC’s Gregg Wallace fired after more than 50 new misconduct allegations emerge

BBC presenter Gregg Wallace has been dismissed from his role on MasterChef, days before the release of an independent report into past allegations about his behaviour, as more than 50 new claims emerged against him.

According to BBC News, more than 50 individuals have recently come forward with fresh accusations, including claims denied by Wallace that he groped a co-worker and pulled down his trousers in front of another.

These revelations follow previous allegations made last year, which led MasterChef production company Banijay to commission an inquiry conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin.

In response, Wallace admitted to using inappropriate language in the past but stated he had been cleared of “the most serious and sensational accusations made against me”.

In a statement posted on social media, Wallace revealed he has now been diagnosed with autism, saying his neurodiversity had been known throughout “countless seasons of MasterChef”, yet he received no protection.

Wallace fiercely criticised the BBC in an Instagram post, declaring: “I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest.”

BBC News had earlier reported that 13 people who worked with Wallace over 17 years accused him of inappropriate sexual comments and behaviour.

He stepped away from MasterChef nine months ago following complaints, including one from former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Kirsty Wark, who alleged Wallace made “sexualised” jokes during filming.

In a new five-page statement, Wallace said he decided to speak out ahead of the report’s release—a move he described as difficult but necessary.

“But after 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others,” he wrote.

“The Silkin report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.”

“I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks,” he added.

Wallace said he felt forced to go public because the BBC was “intending to platform legally unsafe accusations” and accused the broadcaster of abandoning impartial journalism.

He also accused MasterChef’s producers of turning against him despite his long-standing contribution to the programme’s brand.

“I was hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer. A real person with warmth, character, rough edges and all,” he said. “Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem.”

Wallace further alleged that despite years of speculation about his neurodiversity, no efforts were made to assess or accommodate him.

“My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef. Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over 20 years. That failure is now being quietly buried.”

While the majority of the new claims reportedly concern inappropriate comments, the BBC said 11 women also accused Wallace of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

One woman alleged that Wallace exposed himself to her in a dressing room between 2011 and 2013, calling it “disgusting and predatory.”

She claimed she was dismissed when she reported the incident, with a senior staff member allegedly telling her: “You’re over 16. You’re not being ‘Jimmy Saviled’.”

In another allegation, a participant on Saturday Kitchen said Wallace put his hand on her groin during a 2002 dinner, asking: “Do you like that?” The BBC also reported that in 2022, a 19-year-old MasterChef employee attempted to raise concerns over Wallace’s comments about her body.

Wallace has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

