US commends Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy

The United States government has commended Nigeria for the successful launch and implementation of the scale strategy, which resulted in the administration of over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible persons in Nigeria.

The Ambassador of US to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard in her speech at the celebration of COVID-19 Milestone Achievement in Nigeria, expressed confidence that Nigeria has laid a firm foundation to minimise morbidity and mortality as a result of COVID-19.

Tribune reports that as of December 14, more than 65% of the eligible population vaccinated in Nigeria with at least one dose and 54.3% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 70% vaccine coverage already in 12 states

The Ambassador however said efforts should be intensify towards the states that have yet reach their targets in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

“We certainly cannot forget about the states that have yet to reach those targets. As we look to the future. I commend the leadership of Dr. Faisal and his team for prioritising the 12 lowest performing states, intensifying efforts to support those states to increase the uptake of the vaccine will be a game changer. And I am optimistic that we will all make progress”.

She said the World has learned a lot about COVID-19 Over these last three years and how best to combat misinformation, strengthen supply chains maximise vaccination rates.

“Moving forward I’m eager to see how we can apply the successes and lessons learned from the scale strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s child immunisation programme to achieve similar success”.

Leonard also disclosed that as a surge funding of COVID-19 vaccines declines, the US government through USAID and CDC will continue to collaborate with national and state partners to further refine strategies to finance vaccination activities, motivate the health workforce to close coverage gaps, improve data quality, prevent vaccine wastage and spoilage and improve surveillance for health threats.

“These refinements will streamline produce programmatic, reach and strengthen national and sub national coordination and collaboration across all 36 states and the FCT to ensure every eligible Nigerian regardless of gender, socio economic status or location will be reached”.

“We remain committed to working with you to ensure that we vaccinate those Nigerians most difficult to reach and bring the gain seen elsewhere to the most vulnerable”. She added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha noted that although Nigeria not there yet but the country is very close with 65% of eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 54% are fully vaccinated.

What interests me the most in all these data is the fact that over 60 million people are fully vaccinated while over 72million persons have received at least one dose.

Mustapha who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama therefore said, the effect of the vaccination is the fact that deaths from COVID-19 has reduced drastically in Nigeria and that is the sterling achievement that has given the federal government the confidence to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

He however advised the elderly, immunocompromised and those with co- morbidities to use facemasks, wash hands with clean water and soap, use hand sanitizers, and avoid large gatherings.





“For travels, all pre-departure and post arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended”.

“With the suspension of both the preboarding and post-arrival PCR tests, passengers will no longer be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

“However, a simplified Health Declaration (non-covid-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP); while provision will be made on arrival for those who were unable to complete this form before departure”.

“I appeal to Nigerians and all residents in Nigeria to ensure that they take their COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster doses”. He added.

Earlier, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib emphasised that the achievements was made through the commitment of leadership at the sub national and at the community level

“We’ve made the gains because of our traditional, religious leaders, community associations and nongovernmental organisations that have been mobilised towards focusing on how we can overcome this pandemic,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE