US-based gospel singer, Godwin shines with ‘This Year’

Multi-talented US-based gospel singer, and music director, Joshua Godwin, has released a new song entitled “This Year.”

Joshua shared that one of his greatest inspirations, after the Holy Spirit, is to create songs that not only offer hope and healing but also point listeners to the completed works of Christ and evoke a sense of total wholeness.

According to him, the new song is a skillfully produced Afro-gospel track featuring powerful vocal delivery. The song delivers an inspirational message laced with prophecies and declarations that believers need to thrive in life.

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.” (Proverbs 18:21). Joshua believes that this song will not only encourage listeners to dance but also stir their faith and bring about the manifestation of miracles.

Known for his impactful songs like “Wonders” and “Hallelujah,” Joshua Godwin has touched lives around the world. He remains committed to creating deep spiritual and prophetic music that ignites hope, faith, and a call for salvation in his listeners, while also delivering messages of healing, restoration, and wholeness.

