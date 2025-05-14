Politics

Uproar as Edo Assembly appoints Eugene Inegbeboh as minority whip

The member representing Igueben constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Hon. Eugene Inegbeboh, has been nominated by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the minority whip.

Inegbeboh’s nomination as Edo Assembly minority whip is consequent upon the recent political realignment of the former minority whip, Yekini Idiaye (Akoko-Edo I), from PDP to the APC.

Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the State Assembly at the plenary in Benin on Wednesday, read a letter from the Edo PDP Chairman, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, nominating the Egueben-born lawmaker for the position of Edo Assembly minority whip.

This was not without mid-drama as the Speaker’s announcement triggered a rowdy session when the member representing Esan North-East Constituency, Honey. Addeh Isibor, challenged Inegbeboh’s nomination

Isibor, in his argument, claimed that Aziegbemi lacks the legitimacy to nominate the Igueben Lawmaker for the position, as his (Aziegbemi’s) chairmanship is being disputed in Court.

However, the former Majority Leader but now Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, while countering the objection swiftly, described Isibor’s claim as misleading and baseless.

This development led to the intervention of the Speaker, who stated that the House had no authority over internal party matters and urged members to let the issue slide

In another development, the House at the plenary passed a bill to establish the Edo State Public-Private Partnership Agency, aimed at enhancing infrastructural development across the state.

