Defections: Edo Assembly member, Omosigho, reaffirms loyalty to PDP

The member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Oredo East Constituency, Frank Uyi Omosigho, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which he was elected into the House in 2023.

Omosigho’s commitment to the opposition PDP in the state comes amid the defection of the Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, and other PDP members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

Reaffirming his resolve to remain in the PDP, Omosigho, in a statement issued in Benin City and made available to journalists on Wednesday, said he remains an unwavering member of the PDP.

The lawmaker dismissed ongoing speculations and widespread media reports that had repeatedly mentioned his name alongside other defecting lawmakers elected under the PDP. He clarified that he was conspicuously absent from the venue where lawmakers joined the APC and that he had no intention of leaving the PDP.

“I, Hon. Frank Uyi Omosigho, remain firmly committed to the PDP, the party under which I was elected to serve the good people of my constituency. I will continue to be an active participant in party activities, advocating for policies that support the advancement of my constituency and the growth of the state,” he reassured.

He further explained that his refusal to join the wave of defections underscores his dedication to the values and vision of the PDP.

“I stand by the party that gave me the platform to serve my people. The PDP remains the most viable vehicle for democratic growth and development in Edo State. I urge my constituents and supporters to disregard any misleading reports and remain steadfast in their support for our collective cause.

“As Hon. Omosigho, my stance remains clear: my focus is on the continued well-being of my constituents, effective governance, and the strengthening of the PDP in Edo State,” he said, urging his supporters “to remain undistracted by the political shifts in the assembly and continue to rally behind the PDP’s vision for a better future.”

With Tuesday’s defection of the Speaker and other PDP lawmakers, the PDP has further lost its majority, with only six members remaining out of the 14 who won elections in 2023 under the party’s platform.

The six remaining members are Frank Uyi Omosigho, Charity Iguodeyala Aiguobarueghan, Maria Edeko, Andrew Uzamere, Osawaru Natasha, and Inegbobor.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE