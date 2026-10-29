UPDATED: Bauchi, Kano Assemblies approve Constitutional amendment for state police

The Bauchi and Kano State Houses of Assembly have approved proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The approvals form part of the ongoing constitutional review process aimed at decentralising policing and strengthening the country’s security architecture amid persistent security challenges.

In Bauchi, the resolution was presented during Wednesday’s plenary by the Deputy Speaker and interim Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru.

Dahiru stressed the need to strengthen Nigeria’s security system, noting that state police could provide additional support in tackling the country’s security challenges.

He explained that the proposed amendment seeks to establish a constitutional framework that would enable state governments to establish their own police services to complement the existing federal security structure.

The approval followed the consideration of the proposed constitutional amendment transmitted to the state legislature in line with the provisions governing the amendment process.

Similarly, the Kano State House of Assembly passed the proposed constitutional amendment during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Isma’il Falgore.

The lawmakers examined all 26 clauses of the proposed amendment during deliberations at the Committee of the Whole before passing the bill at the third reading.

Meanwhile, the Kano Assembly also approved the Kano State Supplementary Appropriation and Amendment Bill, 2026, reducing the proposed expenditure from ₦1.478 trillion to approximately ₦1.211 trillion.

The reduction of about ₦266.61 billion followed scrutiny of the proposal submitted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and consideration of the state’s supplementary expenditure requirements.

In a related development, the Kano Assembly had earlier confirmed six commissioner nominees forwarded by Governor Yusuf for appointment into the state executive council.

The confirmed nominees were Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u (rtd.), Hon. Ibrahim Namadi, Professor Sani Lawan, Hon. Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa and Hon. Idris Garba Mustapha.