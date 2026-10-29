Proposed Lekki rail project not for cargo evacuation —Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has said the proposed GreenLine Rail project, which is expected to connect Lekki axis with Marina and other parts of Lagos State, is not for cargo evacuation.

Speaking during its 2026 media parley in Lagos, the state Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that contrary to the expectation in some quarters that the Green Line rail will evacuate cargoes from Lekki Port and other facilities located in Lekki, it will only move passengers to and fro on Lekki as well as the Marina axis.

According to the commissioner, “The Green Line Rail project is for passenger movement, not cargo evacuation purposes.

‘I understand that the Federal Government also has plans to connect that axis via rail. Maybe that will be solely for cargo, but for the Green Line which we are working on, it is not for cargo evacuation but for passenger movement,” he added.

Also speaking on why the Lagos State Electronic Call-Up System struggles at the Lekki Ajah axis during the weekends, the commissioner explained: “We have been having issues enforcing the Electronic-Call-Up mostly during the weekends because most of the officials enforcing the policy don’t live in Lekki axis.

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“We will all agree that the Lekki axis is an area almost out of town and many of the officers enforcing the Electronic-Call-Up don’t live around there. Many of them live on Lagos mainland and have to go home to see their families during the weekends.

“So, we have noticed that when these officials leave to see their families at the weekend, the level of enforcement of the Electronic-Call-Up system drops.”

He added: “This is why we have decided to look inward by recruiting people that live in that axis. As we speak, we have already recruited 45 Lekki residents for the Lagos State Electronic-Call-Up system, and we are looking t shore that recruitment to 100 persons from that axis.

“It’s not easy when people have to travel back and forth to work on the Lekki Electronic-Call-Up. This is why enforcement drops at the weekends and picks up at the beginning of the week But now that we have locals of that area as enforcement officers, we expect that lapse to be corrected going forward.”