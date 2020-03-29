The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse A Otegbayo and two other top doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Professor Otegbayo disclosed his own status in a statement he personally signed and posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning blaming it on the hospital’s board meeting he attended with others between Monday and Friday last week.

Spokesman of the hospital, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, said out of other people that attended the board meeting, the Provost College of Medicine, Professor Oluwabunmi Olaopa Olapade and his deputy, Professor Babafunke Denloye also tested positive for COVID-19.

He said others that attended the board meeting chaired by Alhaji Ibrahim Shettima, included the Hospital’s Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Victor Akinmoladun, Director Administration, Mr Stephen Oladejo, representative of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan and two other professors.

Mr Akinrinola, however, confirmed that the test result for Dr Victor Akinmoladun came back negative while others that were close to the meeting were waiting to also be tested.

Dr Taiwo Ladipo, Incident manager for the COVID 19 response in Oyo State, said four people tested for CPVID 19 in the state.

According to him, “4 tested positive in Oyo state, including the UCH’s CMD, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo, the Provost College of Medicine, Professor Oluwabunmi Olapade Olaopa and his deputy, professor Babafunke Denloye.

He did not disclose the who the fourth person is but said “currently, we are following up with the list of people that have been in contact with those people.”

The Statement of the CMD reads:

“On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of COVID-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

