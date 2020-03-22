Lagos State, on Sunday, introduced more preventive measures to break the cycle of transmission of the deadly coronavirus among residents, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directed the state’s civil servants from Grade Level 1 to 12 to stay off office for 14 days.

Sanwo-Olu gave this new directive while addressing newsmen at the State House, Marina, saying the affected workers are to work from their homes.

The latest directive came two days after the state government shut down schools and suspended public gatherings of more than 50 persons.

The measure also followed confirmation of additional coronavirus cases across the nation on Sunday, with three more confirmed in Lagos.

According to the governor, the stay-at-home directive did not affect the civil servants on essential duties and first responders whose levels fall in the cadres.

“I am hereby directing that all public officers in the entire unified public service from Grade Level 1 to 12, which constitute about 70 per cent of our entire public workforce should stay at home from March 23, 2020, and this will last for 14 days in the first instance.

“We will review this measure as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to refrain visiting any of our public offices. They are to transact any businesses as it is possible on the phone or online channels. This stay-at-home order does not affect our first responders. Medical personnel, firefighters, members of emergency services, those in waste management operations and all those on essential services are meant to still be at their duty posts,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, enjoined private companies across the state to employ similar measures in curtailing the spread of the virus, urging them to allow non-essential staff to stay off duties for the same period.

He said the government was not unaware of the economic impact that had attended the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, promising that his administration was ready to cushion the effects on the vulnerable residents.

Speaking further, the governor frowned at non-compliance with social distancing order by some organisations, including religious houses, stressing that disobedience to the government’s measures may aggravate the spread of the virus.

He said law enforcement agencies would be embarking actions that would drive strict compliance to measures initiated by the state government to protect members of the public.

“I want to reiterate that the government will frown at any organisation, whether public or private, that is not obeying this directive. The social distancing directive is not a religious matter; it is a matter of morality and civic responsibility. Times like this call for heightened commitment to doing the right thing. Our law enforcement agents are to ensure that there’s strict compliance with this important public health tips,” he vowed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu re-assured residents that there was no cause for panic, saying his administration remained fully prepared to work with the Federal Government and international healthcare agencies in containing the spread of the disease in Lagos.

According to him, the treatment and eventual discharge of the index COVID-19 patient from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba was a testimony to the commitment by the state government to break the cycle of transmission of the virus.

He said the state government had identified locations across five traditional divisions in Lagos to build isolation centres where patients can be treated, noting that this was part of proactive steps being taken in the case of escalation in the number of patients.

He disclosed that other secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities in the state would be deployed to support the capacity of IDH in Yaba, adding that the government had started to set up isolation centre in Gbagada General Hospital.

“As part of our strategy to strengthen our efforts, more health workers are also being trained and we have put some of our retired nurses and doctors on notice, who will come to support health personnel who are working tirelessly at this time.

“We will not relent in our determination to battle this coronavirus to a standstill. We are sure that we will win this battle as we have always won in Lagos. With the cooperation of the people towards obeying the public health guidelines, I believe this epidemic will also pass by us in no time,” Governor Sanwo-Olu assured.

