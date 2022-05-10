Unity of Nigeria very crucial, non-negotiable ― VP Osinbajo declares

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that the unity of this country is very crucial and non-negotiable declaring, “There is no point trying to govern a country that is not united.”

Yemi Osinbajo who is one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was speaking when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in his Palace on Tuesday. While also interacting with national delegates and critical stakeholders of the APC ahead of the party primaries.

He stated that “Our primary task is unity and security which is also very crucial, and these are issues that we are concerned with and which we are trying to deal with every day. One of the critical things one recognizes is that in a diverse country such as ours, with different religions, different ethnicities, and people with different designs, we must treat everybody with fairness and justice.

We must treat everybody, every faith, and every ethnicity with fairness and justice. And I believe that this is one of the reasons why it is important for us even in putting ourselves forward for the position of president, to bear in mind that the unity of this country is one of the most important things that we need.”

Yemi Osinbajo further said that “At all times, the concern of our government, is the plight of the common man, how to ensure that the common man is given a fair chance to be employed and to have a decent living.”

“This is the reason why several of the projects that we have undertaken, especially the social investment programme, have been to better the lives of the common man.





“But also, we have been concerned about young people, how we can improve, not just the quality of education of our young people, but the opportunity for young people to get jobs, to be employed and to have a decent standard of living. This is very important for us as a government”. He said.

The Vice President further explained his reason for contesting for the position of the President of the country.

“Your Royal Highness, I have served as Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari for the past seven years and with God helping us, I will see out that term till May 2023”, he said.

He said that “In that capacity, I have been exposed to the governance of a complex and diverse level my office has allowed. Thanks very much to the openness and transparency of our President, Muhammadu Buhari. I have learnt a lot and I know that even during that period that I acted as President of this country, I was exposed to so much”.

“Your Royal Highness, I am here to visit you and to inform you of my intentions and to pay my respect to you and the entire emirate council of this great kingdom”, he concluded.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu stressed the importance of peace and peaceful co-existence among Nigerian citizens irrespective of religious differences.

The Emir who is the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers called for the peaceful conduct of electioneering activities preparatory to the 2023 General elections.

“I want to welcome you to Bauchi state. I believe you are in Bauchi for political activities but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this material time. This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution.

“We believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, by virtue of our position, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we only advise wisely. We pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi state is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country what we are after.” The Emir said.

