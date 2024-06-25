Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of the couple’s traditional wedding ceremony, which took place today, June 25th.

In preparation for the event, Davido and Chioma were seen in stunning wine-colored Agbada attire.

Their outfits, rich in color and intricate in design, featured luxurious fabrics and traditional embellishments, making them look like royalty.

The much-talked-about event is being held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State, with an intimate gathering of friends, family, and notable figures from the Nigerian entertainment industry in attendance.

Their wedding attire has garnered massive reactions, with netizens gushing over the adorable couple.