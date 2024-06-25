President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his birthday.

A statement on Tuesday which was disclosed and issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) said Sanwo-Olu had a successful career in the private sector before joining the public service, scaling the leadership ladder.

It recalled that Sanwo-Olu was elected Governor of Lagos State in 2019 and re-elected in 2023 for a second term in office.

The president prayed for many more years in good health for the Governor and wished him more wisdom and energy in his service to Lagos State and the nation.

