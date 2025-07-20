UNIMAID alumni, students reject renaming of school after Buhari

President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to rename the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to the Muhammadu Buhari University in honour of the immediate past president has been opposed by the school’s alumni, students, and concerned Borno State residents.

Recall that during an expanded FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu announced the renaming of UNIMAID after Buhari.

According to Tinubu, the renaming of UNIMAID to Muhammadu Buhari University was intended to immortalise the former Nigerian leader for his years of service and contributions to national development.

However, the renaming of UNIMAID has sparked widespread resistance, especially from the university’s alumni, current students, and residents of Maiduguri, who argue that the school’s name is symbolic and deeply rooted in history, resilience, and regional identity.

Projecting their argument, they recommended that Tinubu rename either the Federal University of Transportation, Daura or the Army University Biu, after the late leader due to his ancestral links and background as a former military officer.

This was contained in a public petition soliciting support from the general public to sign up in support of the protest by the alumni and student groups.

The petition reads, “Preserve the identity of the University of Maiduguri – A respectful appeal against renaming University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We, the alumni, students, and concerned citizens, write this heartfelt appeal to Your Excellency regarding the recent decision to rename the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University.

“With the deepest respect to the memory and legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari — a man whose contributions to Nigeria remain indelible — we believe that renaming the University of Maiduguri does not align with the sentiments of its core stakeholders and the enduring identity the institution has built over the decades.

“The University of Maiduguri is more than just a name. It is a powerful symbol of resilience, academic excellence, and cultural heritage, especially in the face of insecurity that once threatened the North-East region. The name “University of Maiduguri” resonates deeply with the people it serves and reflects the institution’s strategic importance in national development, peacebuilding, and intellectual advancement in Northern Nigeria.

“For over 40 years, this great institution has produced leaders, scholars, diplomats, scientists, and patriots who proudly identify as UNIMAID alumni. Its name is a source of pride not just in Nigeria but across Africa and the global academic community.

“We respectfully request Your Excellency to reconsider and reverse the renaming of the University of Maiduguri. While we hold the memory of President Muhammadu Buhari in high regard, we believe his name can be immortalised through alternative national monuments, research institutes, or legacy projects that will not alter the historic identity of a university so beloved by its community.

“In this regard, we respectfully propose that the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, a relatively new and highly symbolic institution located in former President Buhari’s hometown, could be considered for renaming. This would serve as a more fitting tribute, rooted in personal legacy, regional pride, and national relevance. Also, considering his background as a retired military general, the Nigerian Army University Biu, stands out as another fitting institution that could be renamed in honour of the Late Former President Muhammadu Buhari. It reflects both his military heritage and his contributions to national leadership.

“Preserving this name is not a political position; it is a plea for continuity, emotional attachment, and the integrity of a brand that has stood the test of time and conflict. Let us honour both the legacy of former President Buhari and the soul of UNIMAID, without erasing the identity of either.

“We trust in your wisdom, fairness, and commitment to national unity and stakeholder engagement. Thank you, Your Excellency.”

So far, about nine thousand people have signed the petition, which has been trending within the past 48 hours.

