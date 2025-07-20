EXPLAINER: Why #JusticeForCoastalRoad is trending on X in Nigeria

#JusticeForCoastalRoad is trending on X (formerly Twitter) in Nigeria as a coalition of protesters, known as the Coalition of Concerned Individuals, demands fair and adequate compensation for property owners affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The group held a peaceful protest in Lagos on Thursday, July 17, urging the government to address the suffering of victims and provide relief to those impacted by the demolitions.

The protesters cited growing dissatisfaction over the scale of demolitions and inadequate compensation, with many affected property owners receiving little or no compensation for their losses.

Some have even turned to the courts in pursuit of justice, with claims of over $250 million in losses.

The Coalition’s spokesperson, Mr Shina Loremika, emphasised that the government’s actions raise questions about its right to take over private property without due process and adequate compensation.

Backdrop

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project aims to connect several states through a coastal route, but the demolitions required for its construction have sparked controversy.

Civil society groups and property owners have accused the government of ignoring the human cost of development and violating property rights.

Previous protests were staged by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the Okun-Ajah axis of Lagos State, where residents and business owners demanded restitution .

The latest protest comes amid growing dissatisfaction over what many described as both the scale of the demolitions and the inadequate compensation provided.

Some of the affected people who lost over $250m have since turned to the courts in pursuit of justice.