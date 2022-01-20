UNILORIN SUG set to honour Gbajabiamila, others

STUDENTS’ Union of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) are set to host the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, among other dignitaries at its annual eighth leadership summit and award event.

In a statement by the president, Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Waliu Taofik, the eighth edition of the annual leadership summit is aimed at bringing notable leaders across the country to the university to inspire young people who are keen on holding leadership positions in politics, economics and governance.

The statement reads: “The leadership summit and the launching of the ‘Erudite’ Journal of the Students’ Union of the university, scheduled to hold on January 22, 2022, is in honour of the Speaker.

“This auspicious occasion is a conventional event where the leadership of the Union brings notable leaders across the country to the university to inspire young people who are keen on holding leadership positions in politics, economics and governance.

“Retrospectively, the last two editions were in honour of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the JAMB registrar, Professor Is-Haq Oloyede.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“However, our administration has decided to bring the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, considering his giant strides in governance, youth development and quest to better the electoral process at this crucial time.

“The summit which is proposed to have one of the aspirants for the APC national chairman, Mallam Saliu Mustapha as its Chairman will feature keynote Addresses from Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) and Mallam Yinka Oniyangi while the panel session which is proposed to be moderated by Dayo Oderinu of Rave FM will feature Rep. Ismail Tijani of the House of Reps, general manager of the Kwara State’s Social Investment programme, Mohammed Brimah, Engineer C.O. Adebayo, among others.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is expected to be the chief host of the event, while the Royal Father is the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi and the Chief Imam of Ilorin is the spiritual Father for the day.

“The event will also feature good will messages from the special guests of honour who will also be awarded due to their strides. They include: Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on political matters, Mr Hakeem Shagaya, CEO of KARMOD Nigeria, Honourable Tunji Ajuloopin, Rt Honourable Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Mr Peterson Babalola, CEO of Coenergy Global Investment, Engr. Morenikeji Ayodele Aniye, the founder/CEO of Hotspot Group Limited to mention but a few.”