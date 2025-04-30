UNILORIN, ISMNC partner on institutional collaboration

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is set to collaborate with the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (Chartered), ISMNC, on staff and student development in the area of strategic management.

This was disclosed on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), to the Institute’s headquarters in Abuja, where both parties explored opportunities for partnership and training.

Professor Egbewole, while affirming the relevance of strategic management in higher education, expressed the institution’s commitment to sponsoring staff to join the Institute as members. “For me, strategic management is the totality of the reason for any university,” he said.

He added that students of the institution, especially postgraduate students, would also be encouraged to register, noting that they would better appreciate the importance of such training as they prepare for life beyond the university.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed plans to support the initiative financially by covering the registration costs for selected staff.

In his response, the President of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (Chartered) ISMNC, Mr Alex Ndudi Enebeli, who appreciated the Vice Chancellor, said the Institute’s education sub-committee will look into this and facilitate a special entry arrangement for the University of Ilorin.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Registrar of the Institute, Mr Obitunde Obiyemi, who is also an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, described the visit as an honour.

The Registrar lauded Professor Egbewole for recognising the importance of strategic management and described him as one of the few Vice Chancellors who appreciate its value.

He highlighted the Institute’s past engagements, noting that ISMNC has trained management staff of tertiary and public institutions and supported the development of strategic plans for agencies such as NIMET.

He said, “I want to tell you that you are one of the few VCs that are appreciating strategic management. I can tell you without any doubt that strategic management has become a must for any forward-thinking leader not only for making impact, but also in leaving enduring legacies. So, it’s important that leaders embrace strategic management.

“Apart from the membership drive, the Institute has been instrumental in helping several organizations private and public to achieve their strategic goals and objectives. We have conducted management retreats for tertiary institutions and have trained senior management staff of public institutions which have opened their eyes to what strategies can help them to achieve in the shortest period of time.

”So, we are always at your call to partner with the University in making sure that it achieves the mandate for which it was set up,” he concluded.

The Institute’s Director of Corporate Services, Mrs Oluwayomi Oyediran, lauded the Vice Chancellor for being focused-minded, ensuring the students are better off after graduation, and for making efforts to improve the educational and professional status of the staff.

Established in 2003 and chartered in 2023, ISMNC is a professional body committed to promoting strategic thinking and leadership across all sectors in Nigeria.

