Ex-supervisory councillor emerges pioneer NSE president in Kwara

A former Supervisory Councillor in the Offa Local Government Council, Kwara State, Engineer Abdulfatai Kolawole Yusuf, has emerged as the pioneer chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Offa branch.

Members of the NSE conducted their maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election in Offa on Wednesday, culminating in the emergence of Engineer Yusuf as the branch’s pioneer chairman.

Engineer Yusuf, a seasoned engineer and public servant, currently serves as the manager of the Technology Incubation Centre in Ilorin, under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

He is also the immediate past President of Offa Engineers.

Speaking after his victory at the event, which was held at the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) Secretariat, National Headquarters, Engineer Yusuf stated that his tenure would mark a new chapter for engineering professionals in the Offa axis and its environs.

He also pledged to lead his new executive towards promoting excellence in engineering practice, mentorship, and community development initiatives.

The election was presided over by the NSE President, Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntala, who was represented by a former NSE Vice President (North Central), Engineer Joseph Sunday Adebayo, who supervised the election process.

The Electoral Committee was chaired by Engineer (Dr) Waheed Balogun, who oversaw the voting process.

Other elected members of the NSE Offa Branch Executive Council are:

Ogundele Samuel Olugbenga – Vice Chairman Mukaila Abiola Anifowose – General Secretary Bello Omoniyi Ismail – Treasurer Orilonise Abdulafeez Olanrewaju – Publicity Secretary Akinjobi Tolulope Margaret – Financial Secretary Abdulmajeed Bolaji Olahan – Technical Secretary Odeniyi Oyeyemi Michael – Assistant Technical Secretary Engr Lateef Bello – Ex-Officio I Engr Bamidele Hammed Adekunle – Ex-Officio II

The Offa Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers was officially approved in November 2024 by the NSE National Council during its monthly meeting, presided over by Engineer Oguntala.

