The University of Jos, in collaboration with the Voice of Nigeria (Hausa Service), has engaged the six gubernatorial candidates contesting for the governorship of Plateau State on their manifestos.

The six candidates at the venue are: the All Progressive Congress’ Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, the People’s Democratic Party’s Barrister Caleb Muftwang, Mr. Luka Panpe of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Ibrahim Ponyah, the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA’s) Samuel Abashe, and his counterparts in the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Solomon Nandy Chendan.

All the candidates at the venue of the interface, held at the Faculty of Social Sciences Auditorium, University of Jos, Naraguta Campus, presented their manifestos and signed a peace pact.

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said that peace and security are sacrosanct to the existence and development of every society and said Plateau is no exception.

He assured that his administration would demonstrate justice, equity, and competent leadership in the governance of Plateau to accommodate every individual and ethnic nationality in the state.

“Where there is insecurity, you will find injustice and a lack of courageous leadership.” Therefore, we will provide a good justice system and run an all-inclusive government to secure and protect our people.”

He promised to rejuvenate and equip the state’s security outfit, “Operation Rainbow,” with hunters and Vigilante Groups to provide community security to battle the incursion of bandits and criminality into rural communities in the state.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, said his administration would constitute a security trust fund to address security issues for greater unity among the people.

Yilwatda added that the services of vigilante groups and hunters would be deployed to secure rural communities in view of their track record in combating bandits and other forms of criminality in the state.





He noted that he will build a responsive justice system and work closely with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency to foster peace and unity among various ethnic groups in the state.

Mr. Luka Panpe of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) explained that his administration will promote good governance that will bring people together and develop strategic leadership to address issues that trigger violence in the state.

He noted that he will work with security institutions, particularly the Center for Conflict Management and Peace Studies at the University of Jos, to strengthen confidence building in the entire state.

His counterparts from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Ibrahim Ponyah said he would beef up security in the local communities through intelligence gathering on issues that culminated in violence for prompt response.

Ibrahim explained that security companies within and outside the state would be engaged to provide security and respond swiftly to early warning signals to curb violence.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA), Samuel Abashe, and his counterparts in the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Solomon Nandy Chendan said priority would be given to physical security and the state’s security of lives and property.

Chendan said his administration would adopt a community-driven approach to addressing security challenges and said strategic leadership would engage various ethnic groups in the state for peace and unity.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said Nigerian democracy can be better than the people who lead it, adding that “if we have weak leaders, we will have a weak society.”

He explained that the university provides a significant training ground for future leaders and said the institution attracts people who want to do important things because they also realize the university’s important role in society.

Prof. Ishaya appreciated the Voice of America Hausa Service’s collaboration and said the media provided adequate information that would prepare Plateau residents to make an informed decision ahead of the 2023 elections.