UNICEF, Borno govt empower 1,033 children of Boko Haram survivors

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Borno State Government and other partners, has launched an economic reintegration programme to empower 1,033 children affected by the Boko Haram insurgency with vocational and life skills.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, said the initiative seeks to support children of Boko Haram survivors who lost access to education, family support, and livelihoods during more than a decade of insurgency in the North-East.

She explained that the scheme targets 567 boys and 466 girls currently enrolled in six government-owned vocational training centres located in Maiduguri, Bama, Biu, Damboa, and Konduga.

According to her, “These girls and boys have faced unimaginable challenges, yet their resilience remains unbroken.

“This programme goes beyond skill training; it focuses on healing, rebuilding, and giving them the chance to create a sustainable future.”

Saeed, represented by Shah Mohammad Khan, UNICEF Child Protection Manager, noted that the programme would restore hope and dignity to children and adolescents, helping them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into their communities.

The training, she added, combines technical and vocational education with psychosocial support and official certification to prepare participants for employment, apprenticeship, or entrepreneurship.

The reintegration initiative, implemented under the Sustainable Development, Disarmament, Demobilisation, Reintegration and Recovery (SD3R) consortium comprising UNICEF, UNDP, IOM, and UNODC, focuses on equipping participants with market-driven skills such as tailoring, ICT, carpentry, auto mechanics, and shoemaking.

A 2024 UNICEF study estimated that the North-East insurgency had cost Nigeria about $10 billion in lost economic opportunities over the past decade.

UNICEF said the new programme would help rebuild human capital and reduce those losses through youth empowerment and livelihood creation.

“Each year, more than a thousand adolescents will benefit from these training centres. Graduates will gain employable skills that can help them build better futures and contribute to peace within their communities,” Saeed added.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Borno State Government, development partners, and local communities to protect children, expand access to education, and promote peace.

“Today, we are not just launching a programme; we are launching futures filled with opportunity, dignity, and hope,” Saeed said.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who officially launched the initiative, commended UNICEF, the European Union, and other partners for supporting the state’s post-conflict recovery efforts.

Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe, said the initiative aligns with the government’s drive to rebuild lives, promote education, and strengthen peace and resilience across communities affected by the insurgency.

“This programme is expected to strengthen peacebuilding and recovery efforts across Borno, where thousands of children and youths remain vulnerable after years of conflict,” Wakilbe said.

