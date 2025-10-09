2027: Lagos ADC petitions Police over alleged threats by NURTW boss, ‘Sego’

Lagos State chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has submitted a petition to the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adekunle popularly known as ‘Sego’, following threat he issued against anyone who decided to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, come 2027 General Elections.

Former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, made this known on his official Facebook page, saying that ADC had submitted its petition to the police against Mustapha Adekunle following the threat.

It would be recalled that the Department of State Services (DSS) recently grilled Sego for the uncouth utterances as he was captured on camera warning that anyone who refused to vote for the ruling APC or who says he has decided to vote against APC would learn a lesson.

Rhodes-Vivour, who displayed the petition on his official Facebook page, said that the coalition earlier on Wednesday submitted the petition to the police against Sego.

He said ADC made the move “for the public record,” to ensure that in future the party would be accused of not pursuing “civilised recourse to their aggression and intimidation.”

“Earlier today, the ADC submitted our petition to the police against Mustapha Adekunle of the NURTW.

“We did this for the public record, so that in future it will not be said that we did not pursue civilised recourse to their aggression and intimidation.

“For over twenty-four years, the President and his Lagos APC allies have controlled this state. After more than two decades in power, they have no credible record of achievements to run on. Hence, they resort to mobilising paid or coerced gangs to stifle opposition.

“Violence is the last refuge of incompetence. This Thugocracy must not stand. We are the many and they are the few. In due course, Nigerians will demonstrate that we are not cowards,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

