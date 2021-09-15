UNIBEN Senate shuts down school, alleges insecurity

The Senate of the University of Benin, (UNIBEN), has closed down the school, temporarily, with immediate effect.

Students of the university, it would be recalled, had on Tuesday, blocked the Ugbowo and Ekenwan Road campuses in protest against a hike in their school fee by an additional N20,000.

The Tuesday protest left many commuters on the ever-busy Benin-Lagos Expressway stranded for hours, with many forced to take Tue Upper Silouko Road en route to Iguobasuwa and Okada, to connect the Benin-Ore Road.

UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, announced the closure in a statement issued in Benin on Wednesday.

The text of the message reads:

“Following two days of protest by students of the University of Benin, over late school fees payment levy, the Senate of the University has met, virtually, and authorised the closure of the University with immediate effect.

“The University’s decision-making body said the action was taken due to security advice and also to prevent the escalation of the protest, which was already being hijacked by external forces.

“The University’s Senate said the students would be called to the school as soon as it was right to do so.”

