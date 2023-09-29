The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has highlighted the humanitarian needs in eastern Libya hit by recent deadly floods.

“Humanitarian needs remain critical. UN agencies found that half of the 78 health facilities assessed in Derna and parts of Al-Jabar Al-Akhdar are either partially or totally non-functioning. Rushing floodwaters also destroyed water networks and sewage pipes,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

Many families displaced by the floods are sheltering in schools as local authorities work hard to find solutions for their housing needs, the statement said.

It stressed the need to urgently address the situation of displaced people staying in schools before the start of the school year.

“UN agencies and partners, who were on the ground in the affected areas within hours of the floods, are providing safe drinking water, medical supplies, hygiene kits, school supplies, blankets, food items, and psychosocial first-aid services to people.

“(They are) as well supporting the establishment of six field hospitals,” it said.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in decades.

Thousands of people were killed and went missing, while the region’s infrastructure was severely damaged.

United Nations agencies have appealed for 71.4 million U.S. dollars to meet the immediate needs of 250,000 affected people in the next three months.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3

A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: Citizen Misbahu Salisu and his murdered baby girl

THE story sounds too bizarre to be real, but a 28-year-old man, Misbahu Salisu, is in custody for allegedly taking his own daughter’s life penultimate week because, as he reasoned, she wasn’t the right sex. According to reports, Salisu, a resident of Doka Baici in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, allegedly poisoned his day-old baby girl to death because he preferred a male child……