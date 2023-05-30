The UK Government has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on their inauguration as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu was sworn in at a ceremony held at Eagle Square in Abuja, on Monday, May 29.

In a message to President Tinubu, His Majesty King Charles III said: “Dear Mr. President, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

“As Commonwealth partners with a deep bond, I look forward to building an even stronger friendship between our countries during your Presidency.”

The UK delegation at the inauguration in Abuja was headed by the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls’ Education, The Rt Hon Helen Grant and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery CMG.

Grant said: “My priority is to strengthen our bilateral trade and investment partnership, to the mutual benefit of our two great nations, and I look forward to working alongside the new administration to further that goal.

“In this, the land of my father, I hold a great affection for its people, and my work in ensuring every girl gets 12 years of quality education will also remain at the top of my Nigerian agenda.”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria on his part said: “The UK hopes to work with the new administration as we support a more prosperous and resilient Nigeria, and strengthen our partnership on trade, development, and security.”