EFCC operatives monitor Lagos LG polls

In a bid to strengthen electoral integrity, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of chairman, Ola Olukoyede, deployed operatives across Lagos State to monitor the Lagos local government elections.

The proactive initiative, aimed at curbing vote buying and financial inducement, was executed by the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 1.

The operation was coordinated by CE Michael Nzekwe, Zonal Director and Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman, who personally led field oversight in several polling locations, including Bonny Camp, Banana Island, Elegushi, Gbangbala Street, Olushi Kakawa, and points along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The EFCC, through Nzekwe, reiterated its dedication to promoting transparency and credible democratic processes, pledging continued support for free and fair elections in Nigeria.

