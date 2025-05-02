UK: Luxury department store hit by cyber attack

London luxury department store, Harrods, has confirmed it is battling a cyber attack, joining a growing list of major UK retailers recently targeted by hackers.

The London store said it was taking urgent action to counter the breach, which comes in the wake of similar incidents at Marks & Spencer and the Co-op.

One customer reportedly told Sky News he had been unable to make a purchase at Harrods earlier today.

A Harrods spokesperson said, “We recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.

“Our seasoned IT security team immediately took proactive steps to keep systems safe, and as a result, we have restricted internet access at our sites today.

“Currently, all sites including our Knightsbridge store, H beauty stores and airport stores remain open to welcome customers.

“Customers can also continue to shop via harrods.com.

“We are not asking our customers to do anything differently at this point, and we will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

Specialist cyber security teams have reportedly been brought in to investigate and resolve the issue.

The development comes amid an ongoing probe by Scotland Yard into the cyber attack that paralysed Marks & Spencer, which has been linked to a group of teenage hackers.

A gang known as Scattered Spider is suspected of being behind the M&S breach, which has disrupted the retailer’s operations for more than a week.

Authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner’s Office, are working together on the investigation.

In response to the M&S incident, the retailer is said to have enlisted the help of Microsoft, alongside cyber defence firms CrowdStrike and Fenix24.

