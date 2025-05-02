Relationship with my deputy perfect — Gov Bago

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has described his relationship with his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, as perfect and harmonious.

The Governor made this statement while addressing journalists after the Workers’ Day celebration in Minna.

“We are a team, they can’t break us, our focus is on the goal, and we will achieve it,” Governor Bago said, emphasising the unity and shared vision between him and his Deputy.

The Governor also urged the people to continue supporting his administration, expressing his confidence that a new Niger is possible.