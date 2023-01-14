UK Labour Party debunks rumoured dissolution of Matthew-led exco

“this is to inform all interested parties that, the Nigeria Labour Party UK completely denies any knowledge of…

The United Kingdom Chapter of the Labour Party has debunked the dissolution of its executives under the leadership of Chief Daniel Matthew-led administration saying it is “fake news”.

A report had claimed the Matthew-led excos has been dissolved by the National Chairman, Dr Julius Abure.

The General Secretary of the chapter, Dr Valerie Mbongo in a statement sighted by Tribune Online, urged the party members to discard the malicious rumours and focus on the task at hand, which according to him, is “making sure Mr Peter Obi (the party’s flag-bearer), under the banner of he Labour Party wins the next elections”.

“Following the recent article published and circulated by FancyTV titled ‘Labour Party UK Chapter Executive Arms Dissolved’, this is to inform all interested parties that, the Nigeria Labour Party UK completely denies any knowledge of such development.

“Nigeria Labour Party has a constitution which clearly states that a sitting Chairman cannot be removed from office without;

* Due process,

* A congress convention or

* Personal resignation.

“None of this has happened and as such Nigeria Labour Party UK Chapter can categorically confirm that this is fake news crafted and disseminated by a disgruntled former member of the Nigeria Labour party UK Chapter executive.





“We would therefore urge everyone to discard these malicious rumours and focus on the task at hand, which is making sure Mr Peter Obi, under the banner of the Labour Party, wins the next elections.

“We also look forward to seeing you all at our New year ‘After Chatham House Get Together Lunch Event’ on Monday 16th January 2023 in honour of Mr Peter Gregory Obi,” the statement partly read.