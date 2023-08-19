The Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan (UI) is set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its establishment.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, the opening ceremony and anniversary conference will hold on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Wole Soyinka Theatre located inside the school premises.

The statement added that a theatre career clinic for secondary school students will hold on Friday.

It also added that the anniversary programme will conclude with an award ceremony on Saturday..

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE