UI student wins world veterinary association prize

A student of the Department of Veterinary Meadicine, University of Ibadan and a former President of the Association of Veterinary Medicine Students, Ahmed Saheed Olaide, has been announced as the winner of the World Veterinary Association Global Veterinary Award.

He has been named the Veterinary Student of the Year 2025.

Ahmed’s winnings, according to an e-mail from the executive manager of the World Veterinary Association, Ms Magda Lourenco, include a cash prize among other gifts.

Ahmed will be attending the WVAC 2025/AVMA convention in Washington, DC, USA, to receive the award.