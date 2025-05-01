ASUP slams federal poly rectors over alleged misinterpretation of Trade Union Act

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has accused the Committee of Federal Rectors (COFER) of meddling in union affairs through what it described as a deliberate misinterpretation of the Trade Union Act.

Speaking with journalists in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state on Monday, the zonal coordinator, ASUP ZONE C, Dr Masopa Adekunle Nurudeen, said that the recent directive issued by COFER on April 17, asking rectors of federal polytechnics to enforce a disputed interpretation of the Trade Union Act (2006), was not only wrong, but showed a disregard for responsibilities and limits.

“The Trade Union Act has been operational since 2006 for all trade unions, including those in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. It is unfortunate that COFER, which is not a statutory body, is now attempting to interpret the law in a manner that undermines unionism,” the union stated.

ASUP also said that COFER, a subset of polytechnic heads, under the umbrella of COHEAD, lacked supervisory, regulatory, or legal authority to interpret laws, describing their action as meddlesome and baseless.

“They forget that the staff members are employees of the Federal Government and consent to union membership was obtained during the IPPIS enrollment. COFER’s move shows ignorance of basic industrial relations principles,” the union said.

ASUP said that the rectors involved are themselves federal employees and members of ASUP, which according to the union, disqualified them from dictating union affairs.

“The idea of asking staff to submit fresh written consent is laughable and bereft of common sense. Consent was already given expressly and impliedly by staff through their IPPIS enrollment and long-standing union membership.”

The union particularly condemned the role of the rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, describing his action as a betrayal.

Similarly, the attitude of rectors of Federal Polytechnics Ekowe, Nekede, and Bida were condemned for allegedly attempting to weaken the union’s influence due to ASUP’s stance against unethical practices.

The union, which warned that it would resist any attempt to diminish its role in protecting workers’ rights in the polytechnic sector, said that, “any individual or group that seeks to undermine our efforts will be met with stiff resistance. We are committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of our members at all costs.”

The ASUP demanded immediate withdrawal of COFER’s directive and an apology, saying that it would use legal and industrial means to protect its integrity and membership.