The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Lagos branch, has dissociated itself from a fundraising letter in circulation on behalf of the association.

The association maintained that it did not authorise any of its members to write any letter soliciting for funds on its behalf.

The purported letter, as made known in a statement by the president of the association, Dr Salau Folarami, is entitled: ‘A Day of Excellency: Celebrating Michael Omolayole @95 and University of Ibadan Alumni Association @65.’

The statement reads: “Our branch would like to clarify the following: That the UIAA, Lagos, is the precursor of the UIAA national body; it thus means that the 65th anniversary of the association cannot be done without the knowledge of the elders, leaders and members of the association in Lagos.

“That UIAA, Lagos, has set in motion plans to celebrate its 65th anniversary in conjunction with the 75th Founder’s Day of the University of Ibadan as well as the fund raising for the UIAA Lagos Resource Centre, for which a committee been chaired by Mrs Maurine Bakare and Mrs Maiden Ibru has been set up.

“It is our fervent belief that the Emina’s purported event and his letter soliciting funds from members is embedded in dubious and extraneous motives.

“Meanwhile the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Lagos branch, holds integrity and transparency in the highest regard.

“We use this medium to inform the general public that an official communication from our association concerning our planned events will be disseminated to all the stakeholders like the University of Ibadan management, the UIAA national body and all the branches across the country through the recognised channels, which will reflect the consensus and collective views of our members.

“We sincerely regret any confusion or misunderstanding that may have arisen from Emina’s unscrupulous letter to hoodwink Pa Omolayole and unsuspecting members. We urge our members and the public to disregard its content and consider it invalid with respect to the University of Ibadan Alumni Association Lagos Branch @65”.

“Our association remains dedicated to promoting excellence, unity, and the values of our esteemed alma mater, the University of Ibadan. We are committed to upholding the principles of honesty, inclusivity, and responsible communication in all our interactions”. Salau said.