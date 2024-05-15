The Faculty of Veterinary medicine, University of Ibadan has honoured Dr. Oladapo Adeyemi Agbato, for his outstanding service and dedication to veterinary education as well as his commitment to the profession which they said has been instrumental in advancing veterinary practices and education in Nigeria.

Agbato, described as a distinguished figure in the field of veterinary medicine, was awarded during the annual public lecture and award ceremony of the Association of Veterinary Medical Students (AVMS), as a testament to his tireless efforts and the impact he has made on the veterinary community and beyond.

His work has inspired many and will undoubtedly influence the future direction of veterinary education and practice in the country the association said.

The ceremony, held at the faculty auditorium, brought together students, faculty management, and professionals from veterinary Medicine.

The theme, “Impact of Veterinary Profession and Values on Nigeria’s Economy,” highlighted the significant contributions of veterinarians to the nation’s economic development.

It was stated that veterinary professionals play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, not only by ensuring the health and welfare of animals but also by contributing to agricultural productivity and food safety.

The AVMS event served as a platform to discuss these contributions and how the veterinary profession can continue to support economic growth in Nigeria.

AVMS continues to foster excellence in veterinary education, emphasizing the importance of the profession in societal and economic well-being.

The annual public lecture and award ceremony is just one of the ways they celebrate and encourage the ongoing contributions of veterinarians to Nigeria’s prosperity.

