UNIVERSITY of Ibadan, again, boosted Nigeria’s health workforce with 31 dentists and 24 doctors, as it urged them to demonstrate good character and fulfil the ethics of their profession in their daily duties.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale, speaking at the induction ceremony into the dental and medical professions for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery graduating class of 2023 and Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) for batch B of the graduating class of 2023, said their induction into the medical profession was based on both their academic competency and character.

Professor Adebowale asked them to be conscious that lives are committed into their hands, and so they must preserve the sanctity of life at all times.

“Your preoccupation should be to save lives and relieve patients of pain as much as possible. Always remember the words of the oath you are going to take; you are going into the world as an ambassador of the University of Ibadan; do not let the university down,” he said.

Earlier, Provost, College of Medicine, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, had said the dental school has urgent needs and urged for support from alumni of the school and parents of the inductees for the training of dental students at the college.

Professor Omigbodun said that the college’s outstanding N162 million electricity bill is a major problem and urged for the intervention of the Federal Government in its payment to prevent the college from being cut off from the national electric grid.

“We don’t have that kind of money at all, so I don’t know what is going to happen; we cannot beg the alumni to pay the bill. This facility belongs to the government and the government has to look for a way to bail us out,” he said.

Professor Omigbodun, however, asked the new doctors and dentists to make a difference in their chosen professions, be compassionate, be merciful and remember that the path to greatness has difficulties, but they will eventually get there.

Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, receiving the 31 dentists and 24 doctors into the healthcare profession, said training a dentist is capital intensive, adding that what is used to train one dentist can train 10 doctors.

He, therefore, asked that individuals and groups identify projects they can carry out to support the training of dentists at the college and help to maintain the ranking of the college in the country.

