UBEC set to conduct nationwide learning assessment

THE Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has concluded plans to commence the conduct of the 2022 national assessment of learning achievement across primary and junior secondary schools nationwide.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi made this known at a five-day workshop for the development of test items for 2022 National Assessment of Learning Achievement in Basic Education (NALABE) in Nigeria held in Kaduna this week.

He noted that the project would be carried out in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), saying everything had been put together to ensure the conduct of an internationally accepted national learning assessment.

Bobboyi said the workshop was aimed at achieving the following objectives amongst others: to generate the test items in four core subjects in primary 3 and 5 as well as JSS 2; and the development of assessment framework that will help in coming up with the test blueprint which will guide in test items, objectives and content.

He added that the workshop would also produce a development test blueprint and generate test items that will be tested for standardisation.

The Executive secretary, represented by the deputy executive secretary Professor Bala Zakari, said, “since the inception of UBEC, the commission has so far conducted five studies in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2011 and 2017 based on its mandate as enshrined in the UBE Act of 2004.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

National assessment is a survey of schools and learning to provide evidence about learners’ achievement in identified curriculum areas, such as in reading/literacy, Mathematics/numeracy, science and other skills, for a clearly defined part of the education system.

The director, Quality Assurance, Mallam Mansir Idris, said the commission, in its quest to conduct a national assessment that would be recognised and acceptable by stakeholders nationally and internationally, identified the need to collaborate and work closely with international agencies and others involved in large scale assessment for the development and standardised test items.

He noted that in September 2021 the commission, in collaboration with the UNICEF and International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement organised an international workshop on large scale assessment for basic education in Nigeria, where previous assessment exercises were reviewed and areas of improvement identified.

The workshop drew evaluation experts, subject teachers from each of the states of the federation and some UBEC staff among others.