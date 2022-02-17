ATBOWATON to delist boat operators who ignore distress calls

The Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) has appointed two special advisers to help deepen the running of the organization. The association also sent out warning signals to registered members who ignore distress calls from fellow 0perators in course of accidents or operational difficulties.

Those appointed to help ATBOWATON President, Dr Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun to recalibrate the foremost private sector boat operators regulatory body are Mr. Tope fajimirokun and Mr. Joseph Philip

While Fajimirokun who is also the Badagry chapter chairman of the association, takes up additional responsibility as Special Advisor to ATBOWATON National President on inter government relationship and labour matters, Engineer Joseph Philip will henceforth process all national security issues on waterways, and also advice and guide the National President.

To also check the unhealthy breakdown of boat operation ethics, the president of the association warned that violators of the International Maritime Organization ( IMO) Save Our Soul/Distress Call from any boat in trouble will face serious sanctions, not rulling out expulsion from the association as a last punitive measure.

He called on Messers Tope Fajimirokun and Joseph Philip to bring their wealth of experience and passion for the industry to bear on their new assignments, adding that ATBOWATON has come of age and must be seen to add value to the development of the system.

Lagos chapter chairman, Alhaji Lawal commended the president for the new appointments, saying it will bring more bite and leadership options for the private sector water transportation body in Nigeria.