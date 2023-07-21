Renowned Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, has explained his decision to remain in the country, despite his previous declaration to leave if Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar won the 2023 presidential election. ‘

In a recent post on his Twitter handle, Charly Boy stated that his hope lies in Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), which is the reason he has chosen to stay in Nigeria.

Over a year ago, Charly Boy made headlines when he vowed to leave the country and seek citizenship in Ghana if the presidential candidate from either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

However, despite the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president two months ago, the musician has not fulfilled his previous promise.

In his recent tweet, Charly Boy expressed his resilience and hopefulness in the face of challenges in the country, emphasising that he is still staying put in Nigeria because of the renewed hope he finds in Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

See his tweet here:

I remember over 1yr ago, I bin talk say, if PDP or APC win election I go just pack my tins commot Nigeria. Today am still staying put in Nigeria because am hopeful in the face of all the Potopoto I see. Thank you Peter Obi for renewing my HOPE.

God bless you🙏 pic.twitter.com/7in8CDTFOG — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) July 21, 2023

This new stance has garnered attention from his followers and admirers, who admire his unwavering optimism in the midst of the prevailing socio-political climate.

