Two men docked for alleged Mile 12 Bridge robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos, on Tuesday, arraigned two men, Chikodili Emmanuel, 25, and Sunday Jude, 21, on charges of conspiracy and robbery.
The police prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Bassey told the court that the defendants, along with two others still at large, allegedly robbed commuters of their mobile phones at Mile 12 Bridge on Sept. 9 around 10:10 p.m.
Bassey said a patrol team of the Command Tactical Squad, Isheri/Magodo, led by Insp. Ayogu Evaristus intercepted the suspects while on routine patrol.
“The moment the suspects saw us, they took to their heels. We gave chase; two escaped into the night, but we apprehended these two,” he said.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The presiding magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, granted the defendants bail of ₦500,000 each, with two responsible sureties each in like sum. She ordered that one surety must be a blood relative and present evidence of tax payment.
The case was adjourned until Oct. 17 for further mention.
(NAN)
