Police arrest notorious bandit ‘Akki’ in Zamfara

Zamfara Police Command has succeeded in the arrest of notorious bandit Mohammed Dankani popularly known as “Akki”, and recovered arms and ammunition in the state.

Briefing newsmen while addressing men and officers on the achievements recorded on Tuesday at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the commissioner of police Ibrahim B. Maikaba commended all operatives involved in the operations for their exceptional bravery, professionalism, and commitment.

According to him, the notorious bandit was apprehended in Funtua, Katsina State, following credible intelligence linking him to numerous kidnapping cases across the state.

“On 17th September 2025, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested Muhammadu Dan Kani 57 years old, popularly known as “Akki” from Kuraje in Bungudu LGA.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having been part of the kidnapping gang terrorizing Tsafe, Yandato, and Yanwarin Daji.

“He further admitted to being an active member of the Kachalla Dan Goggo Gang, a criminal syndicate known for orchestrating high-profile kidnappings within Damba, Mareri, and Saminaka areas all in Gusau Local Government Area in the state.”

CP Maikaba explained that Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the Gang and determine the full scope of their operations.

Meanwhile, on 15th September 2025, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command while on routine patrol along Gummi-Sokoto Road, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car. When a search was conducted the following recoveries were made; Four (4) AK-47 rifles,200 rounds of PKT ammunition, 28 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and four (4) empty AK-47 magazines.

“The items were concealed in a sack of oranges belonging to one Nasiru Dawan Jiya, who confessed to transporting the weapons to bandits in Gurusu Village investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices and dismantle the entire supply chain.

“Similarly, on 19th September 2025, at about 1630 hours, while on intensive patrol along the Gusau-Sokoto Highway near the Gada Biyu area, operatives successfully intercepted and apprehended two male suspects riding on motorcycles. Both suspects were found in possession of 18 fabricated firearms.

“On 14th September 2025, based on credible intelligence, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested Alhaji Shehu Aliyu in Gurusu Village. He was found with nine (9) sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

He disclosed that Aliyu is a known and repeated drug dealer with a criminal record spanning over six years and is currently in custody as investigations continue.

CP Maikaba maintained that the achievements recorded reflect the ongoing transformation and renewed vigor within the Zamfara State Police Command.

He assured the good people of Zamfara State that the Police Command remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate criminal activities and ensure the safety of all residents.

He urged members of the public to support the Police by providing timely and actionable information saying public cooperation is invaluable in the fight against crime in the state.