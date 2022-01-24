Two killed in cult-related clash in Benue

Two people have been killed in a suspected cult clash in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Sunday.

The incident happened at Cornerstone vicinity around Gyado Villa in Makurdi metropolis.

Source from the area explained that the incident happened around 8:40pm after suspected cultists engaged themselves in gun duel in the affected area.

According to a source, “Of the three people gunned down, two died instantly, one was rushed to hospital and we later learnt that the person died, bringing the number of those killed to three.

“The deceased were first dragged outside their house and shot on their chests many times by the gun men,” a witness who is resident in the area narrated.

The State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said that two people died as a result of the clash.

She said, “Some young men sat at a spot and some other young men came and attacked them around 8pm last night (Sunday).

“Two persons were confirmed dead and another one who was seriously injured is on admission.”

Anene said remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the mortuary while investigation into the matter was already ongoing.