Two feared dead as Customs officers, Saki residents clash

Two persons were feared killed following a clash between some residents of Saki and Customs officers attached to the areas residential base, on Thursday.

Trouble was said to have ensued when some Customs officers stopped a vehicle driven by an indigene to check for smuggling.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have argued that he was only transporting drinks to his farm and questioned why the Customs officers would think he was smuggling bags of rice to his farm.

It was gathered that the argument between the driver and Customs officer took a violent turn which led to the shooting of the driver.

To avenge the killing of the driver, other occupants of the vehicle and residents at the scene attacked the Customs officers and allegedly killed one of them.

A mob also gathered attacking the Customs residential base in Saki where a Hilux and surveillance vehicle was burnt down.

To prevent the crisis from snowballing, political and traditional authorities in Saki subsequently ordered that residents stay indoors between 6 pm and 7 am.

Town crier of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi was said to have gone around town, on Thursday, asking residents to stay indoors for the tension to subside.

Public Relations Officer, Oyo/Osun Command of the Customs Service, Abdullahi-Lagos Abiola said its residential base in Saki was attacked and that officers had to escape.

While confirming the clash and that two Customs vehicles were burnt down, Abdullahi-Lagos said he was awaiting briefing on whether there were casualties.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…

Customs officers and Saki residents clash