TwitterBan: NBC directs broadcast stations to uninstall Twitter

Following the Nigerian government’s ban on Twitter from operating in Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed broadcasting stations to suspend patronage of Twitter immediately.

NBC while reminding the broadcasting stations of the consequences of not complying with its directives, also advised them to de-install twitter their Twitter handles.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba and made available to journalists.

“Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

“In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially Phone-in,” the statement said.

NBC reminded broadcasting stations that “Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations.

“Also, section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than Crime and Anarchy”.

The statement further said attention is also drawn to section 5.6.3 of The Code which requires Broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of user-generated content (UGC).

“Note that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined”, the statement added.

