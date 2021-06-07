We’ll put food on more tables, says Ayade as he thanks Cross Riverians for their solidarity, massive move to APC

The Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade has expressed delight over what he described as the infectious broom revolution sweeping across the entire length and breadth of Cross River State since he joined the All Progressive Congress(APC).

Governor Ayade noted that millions of Cross River youths have so far, without prompting, taken up membership cards of the All Progressives Congress, APC in solidarity with him, while restating that “no individual or group no matter how highly placed can stop this mass movement.”

“Events of the past weeks show clearly that it is a movement Cross Riverians have been yearning for. They only needed a trigger to ignite it”

In a press briefing signed and made available, Monday morning by the Special Adviser, Media and publicity to the governor, Mr Christian Ita, who noted that the governor recognizes that ” no other love and appreciation for what he has done in Cross River these past six years can be greater than this massive solidarity”.

Adding that “His Excellency appreciates and thanks Cross Riverians for their understanding as to why he moved to the APC which is to socket Cross River to the centre, ” he added.

“The effusive show of love Cross Riverians have showered on His Excellency has made him realise that the best investment anyone can make is an investment in the people,” he said.

“Consequently, His Excellency hereby announces that he will further expand the frontiers of government and put food on more tables as soon as certain discussions with the federal government crystalize.”

