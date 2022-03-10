TUC vows to mobilise members in millions for 2023 general elections

President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has vowed his union will mobilise its members in millions across the country for the 2023 general elections to ensure credible leaders with solutions to the sufferings of the citizens are elected.

Comrade Olaleye however said; “Sometimes I feel ashamed blaming the politicians for the looting and mismanagement of the economy. I feel that way because it is the lack of active participation of the organised labour in Nigerian politics that is responsible for the pains Nigerians are going through today.

“We have not successfully tapped into the opportunity provided in a liberal democracy which emphasises grassroots participation and negotiation of interests. Staying aloof would further worsen the situation as there is no dividing line between politics and the economy.

“The principles and features of democracy are constant. They have not changed. It is all about number and we have it. Some have said it is about mobilising the grassroots and we equally have people at the grassroots that can do that. We will mobilise our members in millions.

“For me, the problem is not about getting a reasonable number to win elections, neither is it about our spread; it is just about our inability to put our acts together. I make bold to say that the emergence of credible leaders with working-class backgrounds is capable of changing, re-engineering and revamping the economy and guaranteeing a living wage and social justice for the working people.”

The TUC president who said this in his opening speech at the 2022 Political Roundtable tagged: ‘Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria’, in Abuja, went on to say; “Our kind of politics is such that a winner takes all”. Hence, it has become very unsafe to consistently allow politicians to take decisions on issues. affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of workers and by extension the Nigerian masses.”

Furthermore, he said; “We are better equipped to provide genuine change and the political leadership alternative the Nigerian masses deserve for transformative governance. We are capable of enthroning Social Democracy in Nigeria that would make governance beneficial to the people. Yes, we can!

“The reason for the incessant labour agitations either in form of street protest or strike action is because labour in not involved in the policymaking process.

“They deliberately shield us but we are now saying NO MORE. No more anti-people policies; no more fuel scarcity, no more unemployment and no more insecurity. Yes, we are saying no more ethnic and religious crises! Nigerians are entitled to decent work, good governance and social and economic justice. Enough of self-serving and insensitive political class at the helms of affair.

“Though this meeting is coming a bit late but like the Chinese proverb says “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The next best time is now.” It is better late than never. So, my comrades, I am glad that people of common interests and values are here today for a common goal. Our aim is to work together to provide a platform to change the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria. We must ensure that credible leaders with great potential and great vision emerge to lead at various levels if we conscientiously want to change the narrative. A people united can never be defeated! We must not derail again. Never again!”

TUC vows to mobilise members in millions for 2023 general elections