Trump: This election is far from over

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying “this election is far from over.”

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” he said in a statement.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

However, legal experts have said that the flurry of lawsuits may have little chance of changing the outcome but might cast doubt on the process. Notably, the campaign sued in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and asked to join a pending case at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Experts said the litigation serves to drag out the vote count and postpone major media from declaring Biden the victor, which would have dire political implications for Trump.

“The current legal maneuvering is mainly a way for the Trump campaign to try to extend the ball game in the long-shot hope that some serious anomaly will emerge,” said Robert Yablon, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School.

“As of now, we haven”t seen any indication of systematic irregularities in the vote count”.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday the lawsuits were aimed at ensuring legal votes were counted.

