I’ve a lot of money; I don’t take salary — Trump

United States President Donald Trump has defended his personal wealth amid questions over a reported increase of nearly $3 billion in his fortune since returning to the White House, saying he has substantial financial resources and does not collect a presidential salary.

Trump was questioned about his finances during an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme, conducted by correspondent Ross Douthat and broadcast on Sunday, November 8.

The interview covered Trump’s finances, the recent midterm election results, the economy and his administration’s foreign policy.

Douthat referred to a Forbes estimate indicating that Trump’s net worth had increased by approximately $3 billion since he returned to office in January 2025.

Trump suggested that the increase reflected broader gains in the stock market.

“So did everyone’s,” the president said. However, Douthat challenged the explanation, noting that his own net worth had not increased by a similar amount.

Trump replied: “Well, you should have had stock.”

Asked to explain the increase in his wealth, Trump said he devoted little attention to his personal finances and that his son helped oversee his money.

“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don’t care,” Trump said, adding that he had more money than he had ever expected to accumulate.

He also said he had substantial cash holdings before returning to the White House and maintained that he did not collect his presidential salary.

The discussion later turned to World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company co-owned by Trump and managed with the involvement of his family.

ALSO READ: Iran wants US to surrender as Trump signals end to war

Douthat questioned the president about the company’s ownership structure and investments from individuals connected to the United Arab Emirates government.

The interviewer suggested that similar financial relationships involving another political family could raise concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

Trump rejected the suggestion that he was personally involved in the company’s operations, saying: “Because I know nothing about it.”

He added that his sons managed the family business and argued that it would be difficult to require them to suspend their business activities throughout his presidency.

However, financial information cited in a November 9 analysis by PolitiFact indicated that cryptocurrency ventures accounted for a significant portion of the reported increase in Trump’s wealth.

The publication said financial disclosures showed that approximately $1.4 billion of the increase came from cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial and digital tokens associated with the president.

Another $400 million reportedly came from other sources, including real estate, legal settlements, overseas licensing agreements and branded merchandise.

Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $7.3 billion in September 2025 before revising the figure to approximately $7 billion in September 2026.

The interview also addressed the Republican Party’s losses in the November midterm elections, with Trump attributing the outcome partly to public dissatisfaction with the Iran war and rising fuel prices.

The exchange has renewed attention on questions surrounding the relationship between Trump’s business interests and his responsibilities as president.

(CBS)