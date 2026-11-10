Iran wants US to surrender as Trump signals end to war

Iran has insisted that the United States must accept its conditions for ending the war, as President Donald Trump signals that the conflict is nearing an end following diplomatic efforts involving Qatar.

Trump said on Monday that the war was “militarily, effectively over” after meeting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House, where discussions focused on a proposal from Tehran to end the conflict.

The US president said further military action did not appear necessary at the moment, although he warned that American forces remained ready to strike if circumstances changed.

However, Iranian officials have dismissed Trump’s assessment, insisting that Washington must meet Tehran’s demands rather than dictate the terms of an agreement.

Iran’s conditions include an end to the US naval blockade, the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and a cessation of hostilities across all fronts.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also maintained that his country would not surrender to pressure, saying Tehran was open to negotiations but would not accept an agreement imposed through force.

Qatar has continued to serve as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran, with its prime minister delivering an Iranian proposal to Trump during their White House meeting.

The diplomatic push comes as the conflict, which began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, continues to affect regional security and international trade, particularly shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Al Jazeera) ￼