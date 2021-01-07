Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol, BBC has reported.

In a social media message to protesters, he said “I love you” before telling them to go home. He also repeated false claims about election fraud.

Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy”.

The company said the president’s account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed.

It went on to say that “Future violations of the Twitter Rules… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account”.

Mr Trump’s account now states that three of his tweets are “no longer available because [they] violated” its rules.

The platform only uses this specific notice in cases when account holders have deleted the post themselves.

Although Twitter has declined to comment on the matter, this indicates that Mr Trump or one of his associates may have taken the action required to get the account restored after a 12-hour ban ends.

Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, has used his own account to publish a statement on the President’s behalf.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” it quoted Mr Trump as saying.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Facebook and Instagram have banned Mr Trump for 24 hours. YouTube also removed the video.

Snapchat also stopped Mr Trump from creating new posts, but did not say if or when it would end the ban.

Facebook said: “We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to the death of one woman.

