Truck Falls On fully-loaded Minibus At Ojuelegba, Lagos

Metro
By Rachael Omidiji

A container truck has fallen on a fully-loaded minibus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi, Lagos State, on Sunday, 29th January.

Efforts are made to rescue the victims by the Lagos Traffic Management Authority.

Meanwhile, there have been various reactions and comments to this incident, noting that the Ojuelegba Bridge incidents are becoming worrisome.

The Lagos State government has been called upon to take a stand on heavy-duty truck activities on the bridge.

As at the time of filing this report, the numbers of causality are unknown.

